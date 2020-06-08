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08/06/20 #Jomentia: MK Tranceformation Carbon Dioxide of USA #WeDoNotConsent
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191 views • August 07, 2020
You Are Free TV
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8/6: 75th Anny of Atomic Bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Black sites in Manchuria led to the creation of MK _ltra and biowarfare program that became Ft Detrick where the CDC resides. This is where our Franken V comes from...I Can't breathe...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
The Fullerton Informer on YGig, 5g assault on children in schools as roll out for Fall:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_hw7...
Please watch and subscribe and take action!
Stanford psychiatrist, James Hamilton, MK Ultra subproject 124, experiment on carbon dioxide inhalation to induce trance-like states: proof:
https://www.illuminatirex.com/list-of...
http://stephenkinzer.com/2019/08/pois...
Was Whitey Bulger and MKUltra operative? LSD mind control experiemnt in 1957 in Atlanta Prison:
https://nypost.com/2019/09/16/the-mad...
Trance-formation of America and MK Monarch:
https://trance-formation.com/
Betsy Nabel, president of Brigham and Women's hospital, host to Moderna V A X trials forced to resign from Modern Board of Trustees...
https://www.biospace.com/article/mode...
Wifi "bandaid" to be used on students for Franken V detection:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/techno...
Madeline Swegle becomes first Black woman fighter pilot!
https://nypost.com/2020/07/29/madelin...
Cardinal McCarrick ran child sex abuse house in New Jersey:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/23/ex-card...
Kamala Harris claims pregnant women harmed by fed agents in Portland!
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/brea...
Muslim women say "everyone now understands it" that westerners now forced to wear face masks, but not as if its a bad thing!:
https://newsone.com/3927314/coronavir...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
88.8K subscribers
8/6: 75th Anny of Atomic Bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Black sites in Manchuria led to the creation of MK _ltra and biowarfare program that became Ft Detrick where the CDC resides. This is where our Franken V comes from...I Can't breathe...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
The Fullerton Informer on YGig, 5g assault on children in schools as roll out for Fall:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_hw7...
Please watch and subscribe and take action!
Stanford psychiatrist, James Hamilton, MK Ultra subproject 124, experiment on carbon dioxide inhalation to induce trance-like states: proof:
https://www.illuminatirex.com/list-of...
http://stephenkinzer.com/2019/08/pois...
Was Whitey Bulger and MKUltra operative? LSD mind control experiemnt in 1957 in Atlanta Prison:
https://nypost.com/2019/09/16/the-mad...
Trance-formation of America and MK Monarch:
https://trance-formation.com/
Betsy Nabel, president of Brigham and Women's hospital, host to Moderna V A X trials forced to resign from Modern Board of Trustees...
https://www.biospace.com/article/mode...
Wifi "bandaid" to be used on students for Franken V detection:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/techno...
Madeline Swegle becomes first Black woman fighter pilot!
https://nypost.com/2020/07/29/madelin...
Cardinal McCarrick ran child sex abuse house in New Jersey:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/23/ex-card...
Kamala Harris claims pregnant women harmed by fed agents in Portland!
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/brea...
Muslim women say "everyone now understands it" that westerners now forced to wear face masks, but not as if its a bad thing!:
https://newsone.com/3927314/coronavir...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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