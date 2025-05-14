© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This woman teaches 10th grade high school in America
She’s leaving the profession. She says kids can no longer read proficiently, they won’t pay attention, won’t listen to authority, they don’t think the Declaration of Independence is important, they’re writing their papers with ai like ChatGPT, they don’t know math, they don’t care about history
This videos goes over exactly what’s going on in high school classrooms in America
“It's just been a really poor experience. This generation is really tough. And I will admit that I'm just not cut out for it. Anyone who starts now and will be a teacher from here on out with the generation that we're teaching right now. I commend you”