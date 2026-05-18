Servicemen of the 30th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Tsentr Group of Forces gave details of the liberation of Grishino, the Donetsk People's Republic.



📍 The combat mission was carried out in one of the most difficult areas where the enemy created an extensive defence system. The servicemen moved one by one: at night, wearing ponchos, during the day, in conditions of fog or rain. This made it possible to camouflage covertly at specified lines and to minimise losses from enemy drones and snipers.



▫️ Having taken positions, the assault detachments methodically wiped out the enemy's strongholds.



▫️ Moreover, during the battles, Russian units repelled the enemy's counter-offensive attempting to move reserves on hardware. Thanks to the work of UAV teams and artillery, the enemy hardware was timely detected and destroyed.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding from Rybar:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of May 18, 2026



▪️ From 7:00 to 21:00 of the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported about 108 drones shot down. At night, as a result of repelling an air attack on the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the cities of Taganrog, Kamensk, and Azov districts. Unmanned and missile threats were announced in a number of the enemy's rear regions.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Odessa, Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Starokonstantinov, Rivne, Kirovograd, Kremenchuk. The launch was massive: in addition to UAVs, missile weapons were used.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, our assault groups of the "North" Army Corps destroyed several combat groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and captured four soldiers of the 101st Territorial Defense Brigade. They advanced towards Ulanovo. In the Sumy region, reports of advances in Zapselye, Kondratovka, and the surrounding areas are being received.



▪️On the Belgorod direction, in the village of Otradnoe, a UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a car, and a man received a closed head injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. In the village of Nezhegol, an FPV drone attacked a cargo truck, and the driver died on the spot from the injuries he received.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, in the area of the village of Granovo, our assault groups of the "North" Army Corps advanced up to 150 meters. On the Volchansk direction, skirmishes continue in the forested areas of the Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, as well as in Volokhovka and Karachin. On the Velikoburlyuk direction - skirmishes in the area of the village of Budarki.



▪️ South of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of the village of Borovaya in the Kharkiv region on the left bank of the Oskol River. The further development of the offensive should lead to the closure of a huge "pocket" in this area.



▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, fierce battles are taking place near Ray-Aleksandrovka.



▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are intensifying offensive actions in the city and its environs. Reports are coming that in the northwest of Konstantinovka, the Russian Aerospace Forces are bombing a dam: the spill of water will further complicate the logistics of the enemy.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" Army Corps is advancing into the depth of the enemy's defenses northwest of the village of Alexandrograd, conducting battles in the forested area across the Volchya River in the direction of the village of Lesnoye.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front and Kherson direction, no changes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking the region's energy infrastructure, and the consequences of the raids are constantly being eliminated.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors