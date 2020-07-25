© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wetland Swans
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • July 25, 2020
In this July visit to the nearby wetland the swan couple have settled on a clutch of six eggs and they are keeping them warm. We have a fantastic view of their nest and able to take some good footage. In this video there is an interesting little confrontation between the swan on the nest and a snooping Eurasian Coot. Music 'Walkerman Waltz' accompanying the video is composed and played by Phil Ackland, brother of Peter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.