Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 1, 2024

Episode 2390 - Does riboflavin, B2, help with migraines? -What is going on with the ports? -Are they going to have price increases? -Are medical personnel taught about health and diet in school? -Is homeschooling on the rise? -Are they trying to cause division in the races? -What chemicals need to be banned? -Where does some of our tax money go? -How does the body repair muscles? -Importance of controlling your diet.