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God Bless Armenia - Happy 2020 from Yerevan
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10 views • January 01, 2020
Ays Nor tarin haversh kmna Hayastany. patmutyan mej,vorpes inqnatip gexecik ,norovi urax amenakarevory anchap huzich ,havatov li jerm taremut
Kecce mer hzor shoxovurdy,mer nor ishxanutyuny ev mer graget,xelaci duxov Varchapety
Kecce mer hzor shoxovurdy,mer nor ishxanutyuny ev mer graget,xelaci duxov Varchapety
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