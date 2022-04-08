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X22 Report B 04. 08. 22.
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340 views • April 08, 2022
Ep. 2746b - Scavino Message Received, This Is Not Another [4] Year Election, 15th Round, Knockout
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The [DS] is panicking, they are using everything they have to fight against the patriots, but this is failing. Since the US government was overthrown everything the puppet government does will be reversed. Trump and the patriots needed to show the people the truth and sometimes the truth hurts and is painful. Scavino sends message that the 15th round is coming, the punch will be a knockout. Information is key and all patriots need to continue to fight.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is panicking, they are using everything they have to fight against the patriots, but this is failing. Since the US government was overthrown everything the puppet government does will be reversed. Trump and the patriots needed to show the people the truth and sometimes the truth hurts and is painful. Scavino sends message that the 15th round is coming, the punch will be a knockout. Information is key and all patriots need to continue to fight.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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