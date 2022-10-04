Teachers Ordered To Keep Politics Out Of The Classroom | Ep. 20

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Here's a policy that should go nationwide, as teachers in Manitowoc, Wisconsin have been ordered to keep their personal feelings about sexuality and politics out of the classroom, thanks to a new policy that forces educators to get back to real education.
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