Teachers Ordered To Keep Politics Out Of The Classroom | Ep. 20

Here's a policy that should go nationwide, as teachers in Manitowoc, Wisconsin have been ordered to keep their personal feelings about sexuality and politics out of the classroom, thanks to a new policy that forces educators to get back to real education.
