How Volcanic Eruptions, Food Shortages & Digital Rationing Cards Could Impact on Our World

Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency https://heavensharvest.com/

Use the code " ADAPT " to save 15% on your order





Rex Bear from Leak Project and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss the Tonga volcano water vapor eruption, amplified by the spread of sulfur dioxide particles from the recent Shiveluch & Sangay ejecta to 50-70,000 feet. SO2 in the atmosphere is being drawn up through atmospheric circulation to the polar easterlies and could have unexpected effects on the planet's ice and precipitation patterns. This could lead to significant disruptions in the atmosphere and a global food shortage, which could lead into a way to implement digital rationing cards and central bank digital currency.





💧 Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filtration System with Filters (Great For 1-4 People) 💧https://bit.ly/3YRfE37





🥫 Ranger Bucket Set (592 Servings) Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply from the Brighteon Store: https://bit.ly/3ZCSmhN





➡️ FREE SUSTAINABILITY COURSE from THE GROW NETWORK where Marjory Wildcraft discusses methods to get your food growing up very quickly to produce half of the calories you need as we move into the spring planting season. http://homegrown2030.com





📻 EATON HAND CRANKED FRX3 Emergency NOAA Weather Radio + Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ





🔥 Survival Kits for Every Emergency 🔥Help the Show and Help Yourself ADAPT 2030 Amazon Page Emergency Kit section https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030





🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight (EST) 🎙️ Streaming on eight platforms https://libertylinks.io/solarminimum





●▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬●





🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030





🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -





🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030





●▬▬ SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS ▬▬●





➡️ My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings

https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com





➡️ True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds

https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw





📣 PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations 📣

Mini Ice Age Conversations: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/