Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 5 wars
1 day ago

Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 5 wars.

Adding:

Iran Hit Five Israeli Military Sites, Including Major Airbase — Tel Aviv Kept It Quiet

During the 12-day conflict with Iran, Israel concealed the fact that five of its military facilities—including a major airbase—were successfully struck, according to The Daily Telegraph. The report cites satellite analysis conducted by Oregon State University.

The images show six Iranian missiles hitting targets in northern, southern, and central Israel. Among them were a military intelligence center and a logistics base. In total, Iran struck over 40 Israeli infrastructure sites during the brief conflict.

The Israeli military declined to confirm or deny the reported hits, only stating that “all units maintained operational continuity throughout the campaign.”

