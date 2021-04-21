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James Rice and False bro Rg Stair's Another Jesus
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20 views • April 21, 2021
There is no Doubt about the Delusion being continued in canady's S.C. at the overcomer ministry after the death of false prophet and false brother Stair. james Rice is just a continuation of "all things Continue as they were ", as you can hear by his own words and Perverted Spirit he operates in. Remember now, it's not what he says,But how you Hear what he says. Don't overlook the Obvious brother's and sisters. !! God bless
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
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