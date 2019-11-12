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Should you go to Mars? ft Bill Nye
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10 views • November 12, 2019
Would you take a trip to Mars knowing the risks? What if it were a one way trip? Should we colonize Mars? I took a trip over to the Planetary Society to meet with CEO and Science Guy, Bill Nye to discuss the potential for future human travel and exploration to Mars.
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