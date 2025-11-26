© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says his 28-point Ukraine peace plan is now down to 22 points — many “already solved.”
Pressed on why the original version was so favorable to Russia, he shrugs: “That was just a map.”
He floats Ukrainian land concessions as pragmatic:
“Do you want to fight and lose another 50, 60,000 people, or do you want to do something now?”
Adding:
Deep State, defense contractors, and... Trump: Navigating obstacles to Ukraine peace
Forget Trump’s bragging—striking a peace deal in Ukraine is no easy task.
What stands in his way?
🇺🇸 US Congress
🔴 Top-ranking US lawmakers blasted the original 28-point peace plan, sparking acrobatic policy flip-flops at the White House. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly edged away
🔴 What’s fueling US lawmakers’ bellicosity? Perhaps the $136 million the defense sector poured into lobbying in 2025 (OpenSecrets)
💵 US defense contractors
👉 While Washington beats the war drums, defense contractors ring the cash register: S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index is up about 44% year-to-date, crushing the broader market
👁 Deep State
🔴 Deep State—a term for entrenched US bureaucratic and corporate interests—has little desire to end a conflict it started in 2014 to drain Russia and grab its resources
🔴 Deep State mouthpiece the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) downplays Russia's peace efforts, insisting Moscow wants to drag out the conflict, and urging yet more arms for Ukraine
🔴 Plus, critics say the DC swamp is skimming kickbacks from Ukraine aid
🇪🇺🇬🇧 EU and UK
👉 European leaders rushed out their own “peace” plan—one that ignored the situation on the ground and was tailor-made to provoke a firm Russian “no”
Why?
➡️ Heaven forbid the US and Russia get along, making Europe irrelevant
➡️ Keeping Ukraine’s resources in play—and Russia as the perpetual bogeyman—neatly distracts from Europe's own economic stumbles
➡️ Ukraine aid is more like a once-in-a-generation cash grab, since corruption isn’t confined to Kiev alone
🤡 Zelensky
👉 Zelensky cabal has zero interest in ending the conflict: It brings cash (as Operation Midas exposed) and power. Once the fighting stops, the usurpers risk getting booted, so they’re fighting tooth and nail to torpedo any deal
🤥 Trump himself
Is the US president interested in peace? Serious doubts linger, as:
🔴 He continues to provide arms & intel to Kiev
🔴 US may deploy Tomahawks in Ukraine after the conflict
🔴 US plans to deploy Tomahawks and Dark Eagle missiles in Germany to target Russia
👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)