Trump says his 28-point Ukraine peace plan is now down to 22 points — many “already solved.”

Pressed on why the original version was so favorable to Russia, he shrugs: “That was just a map.”

He floats Ukrainian land concessions as pragmatic:

“Do you want to fight and lose another 50, 60,000 people, or do you want to do something now?”

Adding:

Deep State, defense contractors, and... Trump: Navigating obstacles to Ukraine peace

Forget Trump’s bragging—striking a peace deal in Ukraine is no easy task.

What stands in his way?

🇺🇸 US Congress

🔴 Top-ranking US lawmakers blasted the original 28-point peace plan, sparking acrobatic policy flip-flops at the White House. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly edged away

🔴 What’s fueling US lawmakers’ bellicosity? Perhaps the $136 million the defense sector poured into lobbying in 2025 (OpenSecrets)

💵 US defense contractors

👉 While Washington beats the war drums, defense contractors ring the cash register: S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index is up about 44% year-to-date, crushing the broader market

👁 Deep State

🔴 Deep State—a term for entrenched US bureaucratic and corporate interests—has little desire to end a conflict it started in 2014 to drain Russia and grab its resources

🔴 Deep State mouthpiece the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) downplays Russia's peace efforts, insisting Moscow wants to drag out the conflict, and urging yet more arms for Ukraine

🔴 Plus, critics say the DC swamp is skimming kickbacks from Ukraine aid

🇪🇺🇬🇧 EU and UK

👉 European leaders rushed out their own “peace” plan—one that ignored the situation on the ground and was tailor-made to provoke a firm Russian “no”

Why?

➡️ Heaven forbid the US and Russia get along, making Europe irrelevant

➡️ Keeping Ukraine’s resources in play—and Russia as the perpetual bogeyman—neatly distracts from Europe's own economic stumbles

➡️ Ukraine aid is more like a once-in-a-generation cash grab, since corruption isn’t confined to Kiev alone

🤡 Zelensky

👉 Zelensky cabal has zero interest in ending the conflict: It brings cash (as Operation Midas exposed) and power. Once the fighting stops, the usurpers risk getting booted, so they’re fighting tooth and nail to torpedo any deal

🤥 Trump himself

Is the US president interested in peace? Serious doubts linger, as:

🔴 He continues to provide arms & intel to Kiev

🔴 US may deploy Tomahawks in Ukraine after the conflict

🔴 US plans to deploy Tomahawks and Dark Eagle missiles in Germany to target Russia





👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)



