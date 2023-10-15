95-year-old Israeli man actively inciting "every Jew with a gun" to kill Palestinian citizens and "erase memory of them".

A video of one of Israel's elderly, Ezra Yachin, is circulating widely on international social media. The video shows a 95-year-old man actively inciting "every Jew with a gun" to kill Palestinian citizens and "erase memory of them".
"These animals should no longer live," Yachin is convinced.
Source @Ukraine Watch
