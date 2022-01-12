EP 2772-8AM CORRUPT GOV'T OFFICIALS PANIC ABOUT RAY EPPS...STEWART RHODES IS NEXT  

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Cruz asked during a Senate hearing on domestic terrorism, “How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?”
Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch, responded that she could not comment. Cruz pressed Sanborn repeatedly on the issue and later asked:
Who is Ray Epps? There are a lot of people who are understandably very concerned about Mr. Epps. On the night of January 5th, 2021, Epps wandered around the crowd that had gathered and there is video out there of him chanting ‘tomorrow, we need to get into the Capitol.’ This behavior was so strange the crowd began chanting, ‘Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed.’ Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a Fed?”
Sandborn again responded, “I can’t answer that question.”
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