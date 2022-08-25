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BANNED PETALS: DONBASS CIVILIANS WARNED OF ANTIPERSONNEL MINES (mirrored)
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258 views • August 25, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1LQfH62Cfwt/

Protesters in Moscow sought the attention of international media, to shed light on the illegal actions of Kiev's soldiers, who continue to use 'petal mines’ in Donbass. The devices are small antipersonnel mines scattered in large numbers by missiles and which react to any slight pressure, exploding immediately. The mines have been banned under the 1997 Ottawa Treaty – an agreement that was also signed by Ukraine. The use of the banned mines has not only drawn protests in Moscow, however. A Brazilian artist has created a cartoon showing the menacing nature of the explosive.


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Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukraineprotestsbiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombasspetal mines
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