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Quickly removed by YouTube for obvious reasons
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175 views • November 30, 2020
On YouTube this morning I watched a Blue Collar Logic video posted 2 minutes earlier titled Brave Professor Tells The Truth About COVID. It outlines how all the usual causes of death decreased exactly as much as alleged deaths by COVID, and how that study was quickly taken down.
I tried to comment on the video, saying "Of course they had to take it down, so they could continue to use COVID to facilitate a Marxist insurgency"
My comment was not allowed to be posted, and when I refreshed the page I got a screen saying the video was private and not available! This on a channel I subscribe to for a video that was available minutes earlier! How about that....However I was able to download the video as I was watching it, so here it is.
I tried to comment on the video, saying "Of course they had to take it down, so they could continue to use COVID to facilitate a Marxist insurgency"
My comment was not allowed to be posted, and when I refreshed the page I got a screen saying the video was private and not available! This on a channel I subscribe to for a video that was available minutes earlier! How about that....However I was able to download the video as I was watching it, so here it is.
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