NWO, 666, Food, Dollar & Shortages 05/26/2022

Today we take a look at how the One World Order is beginning to come into power. We see how wheat and Gas shortages are continuing to grow and how Biden is demanding a remote kill switch for your new car. Pastor Stan shares shocking information about Emmanuel Macron - and that ties in with an angel visit concerning Chris Reed.00:00 Top Secret Negotiations06:18 10 Weeks of Wheat Supplies Left08:24 Diesel Stockpiles are Dwindling09:16 Video clip of Biden10:11 Biden Demanding Remote Kill Switch for your Car13:44 Biden Seizes Control over Domestic Food Materials23:06 Chris Reed Angel Visitation about Macron31:00 Join our FastGap Team32:01 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112