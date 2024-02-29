Pets in Love





Feb 29, 2024





It Only Deserves That Mediocre Life! Poor Dog Tearfully Watches Owner to Leave

According to you, does this dog deserve to be treated and live like this? Helena was abandoned by her owner on the side of the road! He disregarded the comments of passersby about the mistreatment of animals! As a result, the passersby had to report this to the police and contact the rescue team! When the rescue team arrived, Helena was curled up in a small litter box! With just a cloth on her and a little food! It's unclear whether it was the owner who left her or if someone else helped! But surely these things couldn't help Helena survive the freezing winter! Upon thorough examination, the rescue team even discovered something more serious about Helena's condition! She seems to have been beaten! This led to bleeding from her mouth and nose! And the truth seems clear! The owner beat Helena and then abandoned her here!





