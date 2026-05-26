The Criminal Justice Process for Punishing Covid Criminals Under the Event-Specific Framework

Discover how the term “Covid Criminal” operates as protected political speech in discussions of pandemic policies. This examination explores the jurisprudential framework for accountability in mask mandates and vaccine decisions across government, public health, pharmaceutical, media, technology, hospital, and educational participants. The analysis details offenses including centralized power exercises, foreseeable harms, and interventions on minors while emphasizing constitutional safeguards for public discourse.





The framework integrates broad rhetorical designations with specific legal concepts to address conspiracy, direct acts, and spillover effects from the Covid response. It treats the open public record of policies, mandates, communications, and enforcement actions as the foundation for systematic examination. This approach maintains perpetual accountability as a core principle, applying uniformly across all participant categories without temporal limitation.





The structure provides a unified scholarly perspective on the designation process and its role in evaluating pandemic measures through the lens of imprescriptible offenses and protected expression.





Read the essay at Real free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-criminal-justice-process-for





Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment your thoughts below!





#CovidCriminals #PandemicAccountability #LegalFramework #ProtectedSpeech #MaskVaccineMandates