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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Massive Conflict of Interest in SC Elections, Lawmaker Reveals
The New American
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1692 views • September 10, 2021
South Carolina's elections chief is also serving on a board of a major election equipment manufacturer- the same manufacturer that produces the state's voting systems. That is problematic, argued Representative Jonathan Hill in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from Lindell's Cyber Symposium in South Dakota. "It boggles the mind to comprehend how somebody could look at that situation and say, 'no, that's not a conflict of interest'," argued Rep. Hill, who has a background in software engineering and revealed that he was not confident in the integrity of his state's elections. Among other ideas, Hill called for total transparency and open-source code if such technology is going to be used.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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alex newmanvoting systemmike lindellelection integritycyber symposium
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