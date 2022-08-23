What graphene oxide and nanotechnology have to do with 5G – Interview with with biostatistician Ricardo Delgado Martin

What graphene oxide and nanotechnology have to do with 5G – Interview with ...





Scientific research and reports of serious vaccine damages confirm the worrying findings about vaccine ingredients. Interview with biostatistician Ricardo Delgado Martin about graphene oxide and nanotechnology in Covid vaccines: Who ordered these toxic substances to be included, and what do they have to do with 5G mobile technology? Do we now better understand the 2030 Agenda and the World Economic Forum plan? [continue reading]





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video on the link below. -- Alex Hammer





What graphene oxide and nanotechnology have to do with 5G – Interview with ...

https://www.kla.tv/22906