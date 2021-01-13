🔴 LIVE: President Trump Delivers Speech in Alamo, TX at New Border Wall 1/12/21

President Trump Visits Border Wall. Small Speech in Texas to work on other things but this is a good cover story. Calm, relaxed while I have seen postings that he signed a lot of Executives Orders for AI and Space Force. Hum. Major Revival breaks out on Resistance Chicks for almost 2 hours! January 12, 2021 .LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus ChristCopyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Bloggerdeath,fiat scam,World News,News Commentary,European News,Building Wall,Border Wall,President Trump Campaigning,Election 2020,Church,Holy Spiriit,Revival 1.12. 2021,January 12 2021,Tuesday,President Trump's 3 oClock Speech