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🔴 LIVE: President Trump Delivers Speech in Alamo, TX at New Border Wall 1/12/21
Resistance Chicks
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120 views • January 13, 2021
President Trump Visits Border Wall. Small Speech in Texas to work on other things but this is a good cover story. Calm, relaxed while I have seen postings that he signed a lot of Executives Orders for AI and Space Force. Hum. Major Revival breaks out on Resistance Chicks for almost 2 hours! January 12, 2021 .
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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