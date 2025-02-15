© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia has dismissed accusations of involvement in the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear site, calling it a Ukrainian provocation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian attack on nuclear infrastructure. The explosion, which sparked a fire, caused structural damage to the protective dome, but the IAEA confirmed no casualties and stable radiation levels. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed the incident on a Russian drone strike, escalating tensions further.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/