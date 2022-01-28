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STEVE KIRSCH: IT IS UP TO PEOPLE TO DECIDE WHAT TO PUT IN THEIR BODIES
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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54 views • January 28, 2022
In this interview at the Defeat The Mandates rally in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2022, Mr. Steve Kirsch stressed that the government should not dictate what people do in their own medical choices, especially given the mandated products are proven to be outrageously unsafe.

Steve Kirsh is a famed Silicon Valley philanthropist, Executive Director at the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (https://www.vacsafety.org/), and a founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (https://www.treatearly.org/). Both of the organizations sponsored and helped organize the "Defeat the Mandates, An American Homecoming" rally.

When the pandemic hit, Mr. Kirsch put his regular business in the hands of his co-founder and fully dedicated himself to finding an effective treatment for COVID-19. Using his engineering background, he did extensive research and consulted leading medical experts on the front lines of the pandemic — contacts from his past 20 years of funding medical research for glaucoma, diabetes, and cancer.

Steve Kirsch can be found at https://stevekirsch.substack.com.
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vaccinesnwodepopulationmandatescovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy