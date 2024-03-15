Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prof. Jonathan Turley | Judge's 'Disjointed' Ruling in Willis Case Raises More Questions
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
66 views
Published 19 hours ago

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his take on Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Fani Willis to stay on the Trump election case if she parts ways with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.  As one news commentator said, 'he split the baby' 

Keywords
perjurycompromisedlied under oathfani willismisconduct hearing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket