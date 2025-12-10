Nothing’s Right In My Life, Without You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Losing someone you loved and spent everyday with is the worst event you will probably deal with in your life ... There are no words that can ease the pain of that loss ... You just deal with the pain and realize that it will always be a part of you ... a very inportant part ... a validation of a love shared ...