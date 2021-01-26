© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PSYOP to END Christmas | CURRENT WAR Supply Chain ATTACK Sandbag Channel Stuffing & Inventory Crisis
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 10/30/2020 to YouTube►
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #EndOfInventory #CurrentWAR #BitcoinRESET
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Saturn RINGS Mystery: www.inverse.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-2-release-date-time-when-watch | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html
Megalithic Math in DC: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
2020 Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Mongolia & Japan Working Together on Virus: https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-donald-trump-tokyo-mongolia-china-f4b4bc2e8f8aa7fdd1b944c4d63eaa39?s=09
History and Chronology Faked UNZ Series: https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-roman-antiquity/ | https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-church-history/ | https://www.unz.com/article/how-long-was-the-first-millenium/
Dark Winter War Games: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Keiser Report Episode 1612: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOH6GbvVy1g
Keiser Report Episode 1611: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5epU92JocA&;feature=youtu.be
Shipping Rate FIASCO Confusion in Current WAR: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ive-never-seen-anything-shippers-using-west-coast-ports-cant-book-rail-bnsf-and-union-0 | https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/e-commerce-explodes-holiday-shipping-season | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-gdp-soars-record-331-q3-smashing-expectations | https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
Other CURRENT WAR Events: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/five-arrested-illegal-agents-china-major-fbi-bust-major-prc-op-us-soil | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-commander-provokes-china-troops-can-be-sent-defend-japans-senkaku-islands
GoPro website: https://gopro.com/en/us/
Clif High 'High Effect' Magnetism (Philiosphers' Stone): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1Lo524V-E0&;feature=youtu.be
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #EndOfInventory #CurrentWAR #BitcoinRESET
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Saturn RINGS Mystery: www.inverse.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-2-release-date-time-when-watch | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html
Megalithic Math in DC: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
2020 Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Mongolia & Japan Working Together on Virus: https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-donald-trump-tokyo-mongolia-china-f4b4bc2e8f8aa7fdd1b944c4d63eaa39?s=09
History and Chronology Faked UNZ Series: https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-roman-antiquity/ | https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-church-history/ | https://www.unz.com/article/how-long-was-the-first-millenium/
Dark Winter War Games: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Keiser Report Episode 1612: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOH6GbvVy1g
Keiser Report Episode 1611: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5epU92JocA&;feature=youtu.be
Shipping Rate FIASCO Confusion in Current WAR: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ive-never-seen-anything-shippers-using-west-coast-ports-cant-book-rail-bnsf-and-union-0 | https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/e-commerce-explodes-holiday-shipping-season | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-gdp-soars-record-331-q3-smashing-expectations | https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
Other CURRENT WAR Events: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/five-arrested-illegal-agents-china-major-fbi-bust-major-prc-op-us-soil | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-commander-provokes-china-troops-can-be-sent-defend-japans-senkaku-islands
GoPro website: https://gopro.com/en/us/
Clif High 'High Effect' Magnetism (Philiosphers' Stone): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1Lo524V-E0&;feature=youtu.be
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.