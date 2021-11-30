Enes Kanter Calls for More Athletes and Countries To Stand Up to CCP

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11/24/2021 Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter criticizes the genocide the CCP has been conducting to the Uyghurs, calling for more athletes and countries to stand up to the CCP. He also opens up about the price he and his family have been paying for confronting the dictatorship.