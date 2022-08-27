What's Ahead in the Next 60 Days

There are 2 questions that I hear more than any other these days. First, people are asking about what's really going on as it's hard to get the real truth, even if you're ignoring the main stream propaganda networks.

The second most asked question is what is coming next. While nobody has the answers to that question, there are some trends that can tell us a lot about what we can expect going forward. Remember, this is a war on many fronts and things are shifting and changing all the time.

We can be pretty sure that we're coming to that all important infection point where things will get ugly before ultimately turning back in the right direction.

In this episode, I share some of the trends that I've been seeing and that can help lead us toward a better understanding of what may be coming. Plus, you'll hear from Juan O Savin on "the plan" and why it's taking so long and what he thinks we can expect to happen in the next 60 days.

Please share this episode as we want as many people as possible to be aware of what's coming.

https://www.RenegadeMediaNews.com