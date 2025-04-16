BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🧠💥 The Hidden Link Between Stress & Illness 😓➡️🌿
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 2 weeks ago

🤔 Did you know? When you're truly relaxed, your body kicks into "rest & digest" mode — and that's when healing happens. 🛌💫


🤝👩 Let’s join with the Heather Deba, a Metabolic Nutrition Coach and the founder of HD Body Academy explains here’s what happens when you reduce stress:


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/bdnxuwy5


🍽️ Your digestive system starts moving — better absorption, fewer issues like IBS & constipation.

🛡️ Your immune system gets stronger.

🔥 Inflammation goes down.

💓 Heart rate stabilizes.

🧠 Neuroplasticity goes up — boosting creativity, learning & social connection.


✨ In short, less stress = more healing, better mood, and a healthier YOU.


💡 Prioritize rest. Breathe. Recharge. Your body will thank you. 🙏💚


📣 Learn more about this intriguing topic and heather work by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 👆📎

Keywords
holistic healthstress reliefmind body connection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy