The Center Of The World - New York: A Documentary Film. Episode 8 [2003]

More history of the World Trade Center with their 9/11 coverage starting at 2:04:54





"The Observation Deck and Windows on the World were the two things in my judgement that turned the city of NY from looking at the Trade Center as some monster downtown to something that was theirs. They began to adopt it" - Guy Tozzili





"The Trade Center took nearly a generation to become truly successful" - Carol Willis





"Had they not been there in the late 1990's when NYC suddenly boomed practically like no place on the planet - the city needed all 10/15m ft2 of office space that those buildings provided - if they were not there, so many other companies would have had to go elsewhere. So we had that space. So in a sense they helped make possible the renaissance of NY in the 1990's" - Kenneth Jackson



