Business | The Stockdall Success Story | TipTopK9.com’s Franchise of the Year Shares | Core Repeatable Actionable Processes That Produce Success | "I Wouldn't Be Involved In a Business That Didn't Have a Weekly Touchpoint." - Adam

Learn More About Becoming a TipTopK9.com Franchise Owner Today At:

www.TipTopK9.com

Learn More About Buying a Franchise Today At:

www.OXIFresh.com

www.TipTopK9.com

Learn More About How Clay Clark Coached Window Ninjas Into Doubling the Size of Window Ninjas Today At: www.WindowNinjas.com

Schedule a FREE Consultation with Gabe Salinas Today By Emailing: [email protected]

Learn More About How Clay Clark Has Helped Roy Coggeshall to TRIPLE the Size of His Businesses for Less Money That It Costs to Even Hire One Full-Time Minimum Wage Employee Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com

To Learn More About Roy Coggeshall And His Real Businesses Today Visit:

https://TheGarageBA.com/

https://RCAutospecialists.com/

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Coached to Success HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/

85% of Employees Lie On Resumes - https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html

96% of Businesses Fail - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

The Key Drivers of Success:

A Scheduling Center

A Weekly Call

Group Interview

Google Reviews

Video Reviews

Dream 100

Running Online Advertisements

On-Going Search Engine Content Writing