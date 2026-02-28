© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli media analyzing a direct hit on Tel Aviv, discussing munitions they "haven't encountered until now."
"There was confirmation that a missile with a cluster warhead was launched... but cluster munitions can't cause this kind of damage."
Something is different about this missile.....
Adding, this is discussed, on this video:
Iran will soon unveil weapons "you have never seen before" - Iranian General Ebrahim Jabbari
https://www.brighteon.com/60d21211-38ef-4ed6-be12-b6ffb59458ea
Adding:
🚨🇮🇷 The map of strikes on Iran is widespread.
Map of confirmed strike locations across the country:
→ Tehran — multiple strikes on the capital
→ Qom — Iran's religious capital
→ Isfahan — nuclear facilities
→ Kermanshah — western missile bases
→ Urmia — far northwest, near Turkey
→ Shiraz — southern command hub
→ Minab — coastal military installations
→ Chabahar — far southeast, near Pakistan border