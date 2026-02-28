Israeli media analyzing a direct hit on Tel Aviv, discussing munitions they "haven't encountered until now."

"There was confirmation that a missile with a cluster warhead was launched... but cluster munitions can't cause this kind of damage."

Something is different about this missile.....

Iran will soon unveil weapons "you have never seen before" - Iranian General Ebrahim Jabbari

https://www.brighteon.com/60d21211-38ef-4ed6-be12-b6ffb59458ea



🚨🇮🇷 The map of strikes on Iran is widespread.

Map of confirmed strike locations across the country:

→ Tehran — multiple strikes on the capital

→ Qom — Iran's religious capital

→ Isfahan — nuclear facilities

→ Kermanshah — western missile bases

→ Urmia — far northwest, near Turkey

→ Shiraz — southern command hub

→ Minab — coastal military installations

→ Chabahar — far southeast, near Pakistan border