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Situation Update, Jan 7, 2022 - UNPOPULAR TRUTHS about money, finance, vaccine risks and MATH MORONS
Health Ranger Report
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121982 views • January 07, 2022
This story is about the reality of vaccine zombies, but to get there, we first have to cover the underlying idiocy that compelled people to sign up for the very covid shots that are now eating their brains. To understand all this, we must first take a look at what kind of person is gullible enough to take the vaccine shots and keep taking them even after evidence of harm is obvious. There are smart people who took the first two jabs and then realized how dangerous it was. They stopped. But the oblivious ones kept begging for more…

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-07-now-witnessing-early-signs-vaccine-zombie-apocalypse-mask-karens-personality-changes.html


0:00 Intro
0:30 Unexpected Death
9:00 Crazy Stories
50:22 Insurance Insanity
1:11:51 Finance

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mike adamsvaccinesdemocratsleftistspoliticsamericaeconomymoneygenocideusacrisisfood collapsemedical tyrannyfinancerisksanti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation updatemath morons
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