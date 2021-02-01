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My thoughts on losing friends because of my beliefs about the dangers of vaccines.
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222 views • February 01, 2021
I discuss my feelings on losing friends and family because of my beliefs about Zachary's disabilities being caused by almost 40 vaccines. I have been attacked by BIG PHARMA shills, "friends" online, strangers, close friends in real life who disagree with me. These people also have done no research into the topic, they blindly believe the mainstream media, their Drs, CDC, WHO, etc. I learned the hard way because I used to blindly follow "authorities" and it DESTROYED my son's life, health and future.
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