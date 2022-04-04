I don't trust Elon Musk. After you watch this, you may not either.

It is just a feeling I have. I love all those cool trucks on the road and this way of life for many people. They define American in my opinion. In many ways. Having these generic trucks in these convoys Elon is talking about would be horrible in my opinion. It is like cutting the heart out of an industry. And all the truckers would lose their jobs. I don't trust Elon. How can one Man have all these companies ? If you look at his past, it seems he was placed there by the Cabal. And how about his Mom with that one eye BS .