FED Crashing the System - Catherine Austin Fitts, US States that Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, BA.275.2 New Omicron Subvariant Evades All Antibodies, Urban Versus Rural Survival: 10.17.2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

Fed Defending Dollar No Matter What Crashes – Catherine Austin Fitts

https://usawatchdog.com/fed-defending-dollar-no-matter-what-crashes-catherine-austin-fitts/

--

U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member

https://www.newsweek.com/american-states-that-wish-join-russia-will-considered-says-duma-member-1750336

--

BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/ba-275-2-new-omicron-subvariant-can-evade-nearly-all-protective-antibodies-study-1.6111863

--

Urban survival versus rural survival: a WARNING from Selco about your plans

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/self-sufficiency/urban-survival-versus-rural-survival-a-warning-from-selco-about-your-plans-1

--

Miles Franklin Silver Buffalo Round Special

Submitted by Dan at Miles Franklin

Hello Terral,

You can offer the Buffalo rounds at +$4.00 over spot silver with 3-4 weeks shipping estimate and the 1-ounce 2022 South African Krugerrands at +$5.50 over spot and they are in stock. They can call or email ([email protected]) me 7 days a week. Thank you.

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]