God is coming back for a bride who wants him and not self & family & reputation & income & pastors

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). I see now why God allowed the enemy to prevent me from becoming a professional or entrepreneur or famous artist or pastor or author or athlete or husband or father or genius, and instead, he used the enemy to sabotage my epigenetics & childhood & high academics & outstanding athletic skills & intended life’s course & opportunities & encounters & human intelligence & family & inheritance & career. I would not have been able to be used by God for his work & purpose to feed the flock, and bring the bride home to him as his shepherd dog safely, and prepare the bride for her wedding to the Groom, and glorify him by being faithful amidst all the assassination attempts & ridicules & brink of starvation, and I would probably been dead from some kind of unhealthy lifestyle or a slave to a corporation or an alimony slave to a former spouse or a mental patient in a hospital or crippled in some battlefield, and I would not have experienced being sinful and God’s grace & love & patience & faithfulness & power & sanctification process to be kings & priests in God’s eternal kingdom because of humility & thankfulness & praise. All this would not have happened, if I did not have the hard life that we real Christians had. God had eternity in mind and our good. For that, all this was necessary. Furthermore, it was a much more exciting life, because I was not stuck in one job all day long for my entire life in the same workplace in the same country in the same culture, but I experienced a huge plethora of different things which was a learning experience. Praise & glory to God! He uses all things for the good of those who love him, and he had my entire life planned out even before Creation itself. He even went back to the point of Creation itself to change reality so that the enemy top leaders became our guardians & supporters & guides & family. God adopted us as sons into his family, although we lost our fleshly families. Only a real Christian can experience this, and the fake Christians do not understand what we say for it is but nonsense to them. Thanks be to God. If I did not go through what I went through, there would have been no opportunity for me to glorify him throughout eternity as a representative creature of faith & love & devotion & loyalty & courage & self-sacrifice & righteousness & God’s very nature reflected to him as testimony of who he is. Now, I am that vessel that glorifies and exemplifies him through eternity as his spotlight reflecting his glory unto him. It was for this purpose I was created, and God had to give me the life that he gave me, in order to accomplish this purpose. It all makes sense now. God sanctifies & purifies his real Christian children’s sin nature through a process of pruning and using Satan Lucifer & all our enemies, in order so that the real Christians may bear fruit. The pruning process is quite vicious, but it bears lot of fruits on a good tree, and fire is needed to refine gold into a crown. He uses sickness & healing to remove the “lust of the flesh,” and he uses persecutions & deliverance to remove the “pride of life,” and he uses the brink of starvation & provisions to remove the “lust of the eyes,” and he uses all of these to teach about his love & power & Word & faithfulness & grace & covering by his precious blood of Jesus, and he uses them to build faith & love & righteousness in his children. Praise & thanks be to God. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so they came into the room and are now attacking with left back cramp attacks.





