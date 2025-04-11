Can you vacuum seal snacks in a jar? My 4 week experiment on popcorn, tortillas, and Ritz crackers!

Want to keep your opened snacks fresh for weeks? I tested an electric vacuum sealer on chips, popcorn, tortillas, and Ritz crackers to see if it really lives up to its promise of keeping food fresh five times longer. In my latest video, I break down the results—and trust me, the vacuum sealer is a total game-changer! If you're tired of stale snacks and want to make the most of your pantry staples, you won't want to miss this. Watch as I put this nifty tool to the test and find out which snacks stay crisp and fresh after weeks of storage!





In the video, I sealed up various snacks in jars—some vacuum-sealed, some just tightly jarred, and others left wide open. After four weeks, I tasted them all to see how they held up. The vacuum-sealed snacks were incredibly fresh, like they were just opened from the bag! The hand-tightened jars were still decent, but nothing compared to the vacuum-sealed jars. Meanwhile, the open-air snacks? Well, let's just say they were a total disaster—chewy chips and mushy popcorn. You won’t believe how well this little vacuum sealer works!





If you’re all about making meals and snacks last longer using only shelf-stable ingredients, head over to LoadedPotato.org. My website is packed with quick, easy, and budget-friendly recipes that use pantry staples—perfect for anyone looking to reduce their dependence on the refrigerator. From meal plans to grocery lists, I’ve got you covered with recipes that are as convenient as they are delicious. Check out LoadedPotato.org today and take your kitchen game to the next level!





