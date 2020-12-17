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Andy Cuomo Says NO to Free Speech -- 1st Amendment Rights are "Hateful"
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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83 views • December 17, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo banned Confederate Flag sales in the state of New York, calling it a symbol of hate and deeply divisive. Of course, it runs directly afoul the constitution of the United States and the whole reason for free-speech. We have the first amendment, we have free speech so that we can not only state what we believe, but that we can expose ourselves for who we truly are. This erosion of our civil liberties and civil rights, Is leftist authoritarian at its finest, and will continue unless we stand up strongly against it and condemn Cuomo and anyone else who tries to chip away at our First Amendment freedoms.
Freedoms are earned and to be protected.

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free speechhate speechfirst amendmentandrew cuomogovernor cuomoamerican historyconfederate flagsouthern heritagefirst amendment protectionssouthern confederacyandrew cuomo future agconfederate flag is hatefulban confederate flag
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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