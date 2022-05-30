A Host Laments the CCP’s Harsh Censorship Is Destroying China’s Language and Culture

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05/28/2022 A host in China said that there are a large number of words that are not allowed to be used on the CCP’s internet, and they need to be replaced with wrong characters or English. This will mislead children and destroy Chinese culture.