Canada's MAID Program Harvests the Organs of Depressed White People

Sean Morgan reports on Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program—raising alarming questions about who is choosing to end their lives and why.





Official data shows that nearly 96% of MAID recipients identify as Caucasian—far exceeding white Canadians’ 70% share of the population. This stark racial disparity has sparked serious concerns: Why are white Canadians disproportionately seeking assisted suicide?





The tragic case of a 26-year-old Vancouver man euthanized for depression and diabetes has drawn widespread criticism. Under current law, mental illness alone does not qualify for MAID until 2027—yet loopholes appear to have been used to facilitate his death. His mother is now fighting for accountability, arguing his assisted suicide should never have been approved.





