What Can I Do to Stop CBDCs? | JD Rucker Political Report

What Can I Do to Stop CBDCs? Central Bank Digital Currency | JD Rucker Political Report

It's a good thing that more conservative and alternative media outlets are warning people about Central Bank Digital Currencies. Unfortunately, most are not offering recommendations on what to do about them.





Thankfully, Dr. Joseph Mercola, show host James Corbett, and financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts are filling the gap.





In a recent article and video, they recommended 10 ways people can work to both stop CBDCs and to prepare for them if and when they become a full-blown reality. With the totalitarianism inherent in such forms of money, it's important that we do what we can now before it's too late. I discussed this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Political Report.





Here's the article I referenced...

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/02/11/how-to-stop-cbdcs.aspx





https://rumble.com/v296y7o-what-can-i-do-to-stop-cbdcs.html



