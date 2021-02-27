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OUR RENUMERATION: THE ORACLES ARE HERE!
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20 views • February 27, 2021
The Lazarus Effect is here, raising humanity from the dead, awakening us to a new universal truth. As the greed and grab for absolute power continues to rise in those in charge, releasing misinformation, the oracles, or divine communicators, are using a back-door approach to deliver the truth to humanity, if only we will listen and accept the truth! This video was originally released in December, 2021, but the information applies just as much today!
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