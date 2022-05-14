© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psst....Pfizer-Injected Blood Under The Microscope
Follow
7
Share
Report
747 views • May 14, 2022
MIRRORED from Dr. Sam Bailey
Dr Robin Wakeling is back to present round 2 of Pfizer Under The Microscope. 🔬
He's been working with other teams around New Zealand who are attempting to elucidate just what is contained in these jabs.
Exclusively, in this video, he examines the blood of the injected and finds something he has never seen before. The teams have also been examining flu vaccines and have discovered some startling results in these vials...
Get Sam's newsletter 👉
https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel 👉
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! 👉
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
English Subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Pfizer-Injected-Blood-Under-The-Microscope.:0
Spanish Subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Sangre-inyectada-con-Pfizer-bajo-el-microscopio.:6
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff):
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram:
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
Dr Robin Wakeling: https://robinwakeling.com/
Life of the Blood: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
Dr Robin Wakeling is back to present round 2 of Pfizer Under The Microscope. 🔬
He's been working with other teams around New Zealand who are attempting to elucidate just what is contained in these jabs.
Exclusively, in this video, he examines the blood of the injected and finds something he has never seen before. The teams have also been examining flu vaccines and have discovered some startling results in these vials...
Get Sam's newsletter 👉
https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel 👉
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! 👉
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
English Subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Pfizer-Injected-Blood-Under-The-Microscope.:0
Spanish Subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Sangre-inyectada-con-Pfizer-bajo-el-microscopio.:6
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff):
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram:
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
Dr Robin Wakeling: https://robinwakeling.com/
Life of the Blood: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.