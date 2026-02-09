BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NWO: Former CDC Director Redfield says COVID-19 plannedemic was a 'self-spreading vaccine'
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
685 followers
4
305 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to The Kingston Report and DarknessToLight.111

Former CDC Director Redfield says COVID-19 plannedemic was a 'self-spreading vaccine'. It’s this vaccine, not the virus, that killed MILLIONS of people worldwide.

cdcfathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19redfieldfather of lightsthe almightyself-spreading vaccineanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
