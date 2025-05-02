DOGE: Not only $50M for ALPACA farming in Peru, but also FRUIT JAM in Guatemala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not only $50 MLN for 🦙 ALPACA farming in Peru, but also 🍌 FRUIT JAM in Guatemala
📣Big Balls' bro reveals where more US taxpayer money has been DUMPED.
Unfortunately, it seems most of the money saved, is going to Military budget.
Cynthia
Adding:
Trump has asked Congress to increase the defense budget for the next fiscal year to $1.01 trillion, the White House has officially announced.
This is a record figure, 13% higher than defense spending this year.