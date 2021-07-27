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The SHOT Felt Around The World - Dr Carrie Madej (Truth Warrior)
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126 views • July 27, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 20 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ. Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. We chat about this new experimental shot rollout and how to win the fight for Truth & Freedom.
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
STARVE THE BEAST
We created https://www.truthwarriorswitch.com to offer a family owned alternative to hundreds of products we are already purchasing and when people make the switch, they are actually help to support the Truth Warrior program.
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
STARVE THE BEAST
We created https://www.truthwarriorswitch.com to offer a family owned alternative to hundreds of products we are already purchasing and when people make the switch, they are actually help to support the Truth Warrior program.
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