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Vegetable Oils are Bad for You - Bruce Fife C.N., N.D
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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658 views • August 20, 2022

"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

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More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.

More on HEALTHY FATS:  www.energyme333.com/articles/healthFats.html

"Dr. Bruce Fife, C.N., N.D., is a certified nutritionist, and naturopathic physician. He has written over 20 books. Dr. Fife is the author of 18 books including Saturated Fat May Save Your Life, Stop Autism Now - A Parent's Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders, Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders, The Coconut Oil Miracle (formerly titled The Healing Miracles of Coconut Oil), and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation."

"What consumers don't know is that polyunsaturated vegetable oils [Corn, Canola, Soybean Oils, etc.] can be more harmful than saturated fats....You don't hear much about this because companies can't make money reporting and publicizing negative findings on their products...Polyunsaturated vegetable oils lower our resistance to infectious disease by depressing the immune system...One of the ways polyunsaturated fats hinder the immune system is by killing white blood cells [a primary component of our immune system]. It is our immune system that is our primary defense against cancer. It has been known for years that polyunsaturated fats promote the growth of cancer....The ability of high polyunsaturated fat diet enhancing chemically induced tumors has been widely reported..."  ~ Bruce Fife, The Palm Oil Miracle, pg. 32-33


Keywords
healingnatural medicinevegetable oiloilsseed oilhydrogenatedhealthy fat
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